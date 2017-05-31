Five students aboard school bus in north Charlotte crash

Sophia requires thousands of dollars of around the clock care per month that's provided in part by a state CCAP program, which is funded by Medicaid.More >>
Sophia requires thousands of dollars of around the clock care per month that's provided in part by a state CCAP program, which is funded by Medicaid.More >>
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is pleased to announce the top 18 Student Excellence Awards finalists and winners.More >>
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is pleased to announce the top 18 Student Excellence Awards finalists and winners.More >>
Dozens of people have died after plunging off Western North Carolina’s many waterfalls in recent decades, often despite explicit warning signs.More >>
Dozens of people have died after plunging off Western North Carolina’s many waterfalls in recent decades, often despite explicit warning signs.More >>
A car and bus collided around 6:54 a.m. in the 4600 block of David Cox Road.More >>
A car and bus collided around 6:54 a.m. in the 4600 block of David Cox Road.More >>
The 13-year-old openly discussed the struggles young people face during those "awkward" middle school years.More >>
The 13-year-old openly discussed the struggles young people face during those "awkward" middle school years.More >>