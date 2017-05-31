Five students aboard school bus in north Charlotte crash

Five students were aboard a school bus when it crashed in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says.

Bus 31, which serves Coulwood Stem Academy, collided with a car around 6:54 a.m. in the 4600 block of David Cox Road.

Two people suffered minor injuries, according to Medic. CMS says no injuries were reported on the bus, but police say the two who went to the hospital were students.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.