Man wanted in two counties now behind bars

A man wanted in two counties who was recently placed on Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten's Most Wanted list, has now been arrested.

Timothy Plotts, 32, was arrested by deputies with the Cabarrus Sheriff's Office earlier this week.

Plotts has pending warrants for failure to appear out of Cabarrus County, and is wanted in Rowan County for sexual battery and domestic assault on a female.

The full list of Rowan's Most Wanted can be seen here: http://ossip2c.rowancountync.gov/p2c/mostwanted.aspx

