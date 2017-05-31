Police: Salisbury murder suspect surrenders after police surround apartment

A man who was wanted for murder has been arrested in connection with a shooting death that happened Saturday night in Salisbury.

According to Salisbury Police, 31-year-old Frankie Eugene Cox, Jr. was arrested after police surrounded an apartment on East Lafayette Street on Wednesday afternoon. Murder warrants were issued against Cox Jr. Sunday, police said.

PREVIOUS: Police: Man charged, wanted in Salisbury homicide

“So the officers, with the intelligence that they had, surrounded the building and called in some of our special response team, including some of our negotiators in an attempt to try to get the suspect to give himself up voluntarily," said Deputy Chief Shon Barnes.

Police cars filled East Lafayette while police conducted the operation. Police made sure other residents were safe, then talked to Cox.

“The officers made an announcement via bullhorn, after the announcement was made we waited for a little while and the suspect voluntarily gave himself up," Barnes said.

Investigators say Cox shot and killed Timothy Grady of Greensboro last weekend after the two got into an argument. The two had known each other for years, according to police.

The shooting happened in an apartment building on North Ellis Street on Saturday night. Officers were called to a report of shots fired, and that’s when Grady was found dead.

Cox was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.