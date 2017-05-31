Police appealing for information on whereabouts of murder suspect

Salisbury police are appealing for any information that would lead to the arrest of Frankie Eugene Cox, Jr., who they say is wanted for the murder of Timothy Grady.

Grady, 34, of Greensboro, was shot to death in Salisbury on Saturday night. He was found by officers who responded to a call of shots fired on North Ellis Street just after 11:00 pm.

Investigators developed Cox, 30, as a suspect and provided his picture to local media outlets.

The two men were known to each other, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cox Jr. is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.

As of late Tuesday police believed that Cox could still be in the Salisbury area, and they say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

