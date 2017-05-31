Fire breaks out at Newton home - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire breaks out at Newton home

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) -

A fire broke out at a house in Newton early Wednesday morning. 

Catawba County Communications says the two-alarm fire started at a home on McRee Road. 

Additional manpower was requested and the fire was extinguished before 5:30 a.m.

Fire officials are surveying damage and working to determine a cause.

No injuries were reported. 

