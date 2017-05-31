Disturbing homicide trend

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Wednesday, May 31. I wanted you to have a first look at the stories making headlines right now on WBTV News This Morning. When you turn on the TV, make sure it's on WBTV so you're updated before you head out the door.

The number of homicides in Charlotte have been high. That has been no secret. The last four homicides here have happened in the last four days, which is continuing the disturbing trend. What is going?? WBTV's Mark Davenport has a live report with more on the steps police are taking to keep you safe.

TODAY: President Trump meets with Vietnam's Prime Minister at the White House today, amid several new developments related to the ongoing investigations into Russia's election meddling.

Live in Mecklenburg County? There's a new budget proposal and it's making sure your taxes don't go up. There are others, including Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, who might not be happy with what is being proposed. We'll explain why.

NEW overnight: We're finding out why a plane, traveling from Asheville to Chicago, was forced to make an emergency landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Some big names are joining Ariana Grande for her charity concert in Manchester this weekend. We'll tell you the major performers being added the lineup in the "One Love Manchester" concert.

WEATHER CHANGES: We're seeing a tiny bit of rain falling in just a couple neighborhoods. It's a bit warm out to start the day. Meteorologist Al Conklin has more details on what to prepare for today. He has the most accurate forecast as soon as you wake up!

Tune in!

Christine