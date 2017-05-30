One injured in crash involving motorcycle on Sugar Creek Rd

One person was injured when a motorcycle and car collided on Sugar Creek Road in northeast Charlotte Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sugar Creek Rd at Rumple Road. Police said the motorcyclist was going northbound on Sugar Creek Rd when the car pulled out of a parking lot and the two collided.

Officials said the person riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

Charlotte police tweeted that the road was closed while they investigated. It reopened just before 10:30 p.m.

Traffic Alert: Sugar Creek at Rumple Road is currently closed due to a traffic accident. Please use an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 31, 2017

Officers have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are going to be filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.