Uber safety

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
After the murder of an Uber driver last week and an Uber car hit by bullets last night, we’re asking about driver safety. Reporter Alex Giles rode along with a Lyft driver tonight, and found out picking up fares can get sketchy at times.
Did you see the horrible tweet comedian Kathy Griffin pulled today? She posted a picture of herself holding a beheaded and bloody Donald Trump. She quickly apologized after the Secret Service tweeted they take special notice of threats like hers.
I spoke with NC Senator Thom Tillis today about the President’s proposed budget which includes more spending for the military and less for entitlement programs. Sen. Tillis stressed that given the threats from North Korea and Iran, we must fund the military, but fund it efficiently. At the same time, Sen. Tillis says making changes in funding now for programs like Medicare will mean it will live long term. Right now, he estimates Medicare could go broke in 10-12 years.
Will someone please catch that black bear that’s been roaming around Waxhaw? Not a night goes by without someone sending us another Yogi photo. If you see the bear, experts say just turn around and don’t go near.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sugar Creek Rd at Rumple Road.More >>
On their respective websites, both Uber and Lyft claim to be committed to passenger and driver safety. Both companies have an emergency response line that can be called regarding safety concerns.More >>
Sophia requires thousands of dollars of around the clock care per month that's provided in part by a state CCAP program, which is funded by Medicaid.More >>
Connie Adele Eller, 28, was reported missing after she was last seen on Friday near a home on Emanuel Road in Rockwell.More >>
The string of fatal shootings during the Memorial Day weekend does have candidates weighing their campaign strategies.More >>
