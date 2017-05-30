Medic: Multiple bicyclists struck by vehicle in northeast Charlotte

Emergency crews responded after several bicyclists were hit by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Industrial Center Circle and General Commerce Drive. Medic said it appeared that a vehicle hit multiple bicyclists, but did not give further information.

Officials did not say how many cyclists had been struck, but confirmed one patient was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

No names have been released.

Police have not said how the wreck may have happened or if any charges are being filed.

We are working to gather more information.

