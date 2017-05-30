Charlotte mayoral candidates weigh in on spike in violent crime

The violence we're seeing in Charlotte will prove to be a big topic this fall.

Vigils honoring the dead have become commonplace as a means of recognizing those impacted by violent crime. While Mothers of Murdered Offspring has taken on the issue of homicide, Judy Williams doesn’t see it as a campaign issue in the mayor's race.

However, as it relates to reducing crime across our city, she has a suggestion for those who hold elected office.

“What they can do is push for tougher laws. A lot of these are repeat offenders," Williams said. "We can make sure they stay in jail a little longer.”

The string of fatal shootings during the Memorial Day weekend does have candidates weighing their campaign strategies. Democratic Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles says she has a record of giving CMPD the tools that it asks for.

“I voted for budgets that increased police officers for the last three years. We’ve got to continue to that," she said. "The difference here is leadership in the community.”

While the numbers of homicide cases in Charlotte this year are outdistancing the 2016 numbers, Senator Joel Ford, who’s also running as a Democrat, says crime can be connected to a leadership issue.

“That’s for the community to decide," Ford said, "but what we can see right now is that the violent crime is going up and, in fact, has doubled this time what it was last year.”

Republican Kenny Smith weighed in with a statement that says in part, "Public safety is the number one priority for local government. I am committed to staffing CMPD appropriately and providing the necessary facilities to accommodate the force."

Mayor Jennifer Roberts sees the homicide issue as an ongoing challenge.

"We are also focusing resources on community policing, and we are targeting our police resources on the areas where there is an increase in violent crime," Roberts said.

City council has more 125 officers in its new budget. Meanwhile, candidate filing for the office of mayor begins on July 7.

