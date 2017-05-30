Missing woman being sought in Cabarrus County

A photo of the vehicle Eller is driving. (Source: Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office)

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Connie Adele Eller, 28, was reported missing after she was last seen on Friday near a home on Emanuel Road in Rockwell.

Eller is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. Officials say she was wearing blue jeans, a light blue tank top shirt, and brown open-toed sandals when she went missing.

She is driving a black 2001 Honda Civic LX four-door sedan with North Carolina plate EJM-1879.

Anyone who sees Eller or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME (704-932-7463).

