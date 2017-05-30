Missing Cabarrus County woman found safe

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported missing has been found safe.

Connie Adele Eller, 28, was reported missing after she was last seen on Friday near a home on Emanuel Road in Rockwell. The sheriff's office asked for the public's help locating her.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said Eller had been found and that she was safe.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.