Missing Cabarrus County woman found safe

Connie Adele Eller, 28 (Source: Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office) Connie Adele Eller, 28 (Source: Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office)
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported missing has been found safe.

Connie Adele Eller, 28, was reported missing after she was last seen on Friday near a home on Emanuel Road in Rockwell. The sheriff's office asked for the public's help locating her.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said Eller had been found and that she was safe.

No further information was released.

