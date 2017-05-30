County manager shares multi-billion dollar budget proposal

In a two-part budget proposal, Meckenburg County Manager Dena Diorio unveiled her plan to steer the county forward without a property tax increase while creating new programs and infrastructure.

The budget proposal details a $1.7 billion operating budget coupled with a $1.6 billion capital improvement plan. The bulk of the capital improvement plan provides funding through a $936.7 million bond referendum to support Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which voters would have to approve.

From a seat in the chamber loft at the Government Center, CMS Superintendent Ann Clark watched Diorio make the presentation. When it came time to address CMS dollars, Diorio said the county could provide $15 million of the extra $27 million CMS requested for the next fiscal year.

The bond referendum, which would have to be approved by county commissioners for the November ballot, would pay for ten new schools, 12 major renovations, and replace six of the oldest schools in the district.

Republican County Commissioner Jim Puckett says he supports the county's numbers over the CMS request.

“Yes, they got less than they asked for. They could not make the case with me,” said Puckett. “I think they will do what they've always done. They will find their way to run the school system with the money we give them."

Other areas of education and wellness got a boost. Diorio would fund more school nurses and create a six-week paid leave for parents with a new child. There's also $65 million for a new main library and $227 million allotted for the Parks and Rec Department, which includes two new recreational centers.

The budget proposal also expands early childhood learning with an additional $6 million for a childcare subsidy program. The funding would remove 824 four and five-year-old children from a waiting list and give them a head start on learning before kindergarten.

Commissioner Trevor Fuller, a Democrat, has been through this process before and supports what was presented Tuesday.

“We'll still have to dig into some of the details, but my initial impression on this project is it’s a good start,” he said.

There will be a public hearing June 5, and budget meetings among commissioners before a final vote is taken June 20.

