Trial begins in alleged church beating in Spindale

Word of Faith Church leader Brooke Covington smiled and waved at reporters at the Rutherford County Courthouse on Tuesday. She would not answer questions though about allegations she and others took part of physically beating and verbally abusing a former member in 2013.

Matthew Fenner has accused Covington and four others of attacking him after a church meeting because he is gay. Fenner would not speak with reporters on Tuesday but is expected to take the stand in the trial at some point over the next few days.

The church is down a dead-end road in a residential neighborhood in Spindale. Security ropes have been set up and a guard is on duty there keeping non-members away.

Officials would not comment on the security or the trial.

Five people have been indicted in the alleged beating of Fenner, but only Covington is going to trial right now. Jury selection began at mid-morning and the trial itself could last a couple of days.

Covington was indicted on charges of second-degree kidnapping and assault.

