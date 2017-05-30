Police: 63-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting young child

A 63-year-old man is facing charges after investigators say he sexually assaulted a young child in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called early Monday morning to a home along West Church Street for a possible sexual assault of a child.

The alleged victim, who is under the age of 12, was taken to Carolinas Healthcare System-Lincoln's emergency room for treatment.

According to police, evidence and statement were taken and 63-year-old Johnny Lee Metts was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office where he was formally charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child.

He was given a $30,000 secured bond and placed in the Lincoln County Jail.

Investigators say Metts and the alleged victim knew one another.

Metts has a string of prior convictions including probation violations, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, escaping from a local jail, trespassing, impersonating a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, assault on a female, simple assault, resisting arrest, communication threats, assault and battery and breaking and entering.

If anyone has any information about this case or any other criminal or narcotics case, please contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900 or contact the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crimestoppers at (704) 736-8909. Any calls made to Crimestoppers can be made anonymously and the caller will be eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward if information given leads to an arrest.

