Police: 63-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting young child

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called early Monday morning to a home along West Church Street for a possible sexual assault of a child.More >>
According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called early Monday morning to a home along West Church Street for a possible sexual assault of a child.More >>
The City of Kannapolis has released an animation of the West Avenue streetscape which is the first component of the City’s visionary Downtown Revitalization Project.More >>
The City of Kannapolis has released an animation of the West Avenue streetscape which is the first component of the City’s visionary Downtown Revitalization Project.More >>
Deputies say they were called around 11:45 p.m. to reports of a dead alligator on Highway 74 near Stegall Lake in Marshville.More >>
Deputies say they were called around 11:45 p.m. to reports of a dead alligator on Highway 74 near Stegall Lake in Marshville.More >>
The City of Salisbury has acknowledged that threats of violence have been made over the upcoming release of the State Bureau of Investigation report into the officer-involved shooting of Ferguson Laurent, Jr., in Salisbury.More >>
The City of Salisbury has acknowledged that threats of violence have been made over the upcoming release of the State Bureau of Investigation report into the officer-involved shooting of Ferguson Laurent, Jr., in Salisbury.More >>
The double shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 3200 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road near Oregon Street.More >>
Officers arrived at the scene and found Andrews lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.More >>