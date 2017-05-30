CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Syracuse Game Postponed Sets Up Doubleheader Wednesday

Knights and Chiefs Postponed from Syracuse on Tuesday

The Two Teams Will Play a Doubleheader on Wednesday Starting at 5:05 PM



(SYRACUSE, NY) -- Tuesday’s game between the Charlotte Knights and Syracuse Chiefs scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY has been postponed due to wet grounds. The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday with first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m. from NBT Bank Stadium. The teams will play two seven-inning games on Wednesday.



Radio broadcast coverage of Wednesday’s twin bill starts at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.



The Knights return home to BB&T Ballpark on Monday, June 5th to open a three-game series against the Durham Bulls. Single-game tickets for all 2017 home games are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, online at CharlotteKnights.com, or by phone at 704-274-8282. Uptown Knights Are Better Than Ever!





Tommy Viola

Director of PR/Media Relations

324 S Mint St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Office: 704-274-8203

tommyv@charlotteknights.com