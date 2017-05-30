Parts of I-77 to be closed in upcoming days

Parts of Interstate 77 northbound will be closed in the upcoming days due to the removal of lane markers.

The NCDOT says I-77 northbound will be closed at exits 25 and 28 Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. The closure will include exit ramps to N.C. 73 and Catawba Avenue.

Wednesday night at 9 p.m., crews will close the right lane of I-77 north and southbound at Exit 30. The closure will last through 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday at 9 p.m., crews will close the right lane of I-77 southbound at Exits 28 and 25. The areas will reopen after 5 a.m. Friday.

The right lane of I-77 south at Exits 25 and 23 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

"For the safety of motorists and crews, the work will require intermittent overnight lane closures. If inclement weather prohibits the closures, work will be rescheduled," the NCDOT says.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.