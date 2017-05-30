Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down part of Hwy 421 near Wilke - | WBTV Charlotte

Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down part of Hwy 421 near Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, NC (WBTV) -

A tractor-trailer crash shut down part of Highway 421 near Wilkesboro Tuesday afternoon.

Highway Patrol says the tractor-trailer was carrying sawdust when it overturned on Highway 421 northbound. 

Troopers expect the closure will last several hours. 

Officials didn't say how the crash happened or whether anyone was injured.

