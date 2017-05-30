Charlotte-area men arrested in rash of Mount Holly vehicle break-ins

Two men have been arrested in a rash of vehicle break-ins in Mount Holly.

Mount Holly police say the recent break-ins happened in various locations, including at the Riverbend Boat Access on Eddie Nichols Drive. During an operation, police were able to identify 38-year-old Darris Fulwiley of Charlotte and 32-year-old Remington Workman of Concord as suspects.

"During the encounter, one suspect resisted arrest and was taken into custody after an officer deployed a Taser," police say. That person was treated by EMS and the other suspect was taken into custody.

Fulwiley faces charges of felony breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools. conspiracy and resisting a public officer. He was booked into the Gaston County Jail under a $210,000 bond.

Workman faces charges of felony breaking and entering and conspiracy. He was placed in the Gaston County Jail under a $35,000 bond. Police say he also faces multiple unrelated charges in Mecklenburg County.

Several of the items stolen in the break-ins were recovered and are in the process of being returned. Anyone with information concerning vehicle break-ins is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Anyone who has been the victim of a recent vehicle break-in can call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343.

