Alligator found on Hwy 74 near Union County lake

An alligator was found on Hwy 74 near a Union County lake Monday night.

Deputies say they were called around 11:45 p.m. to reports of a dead alligator on Highway 74 near Stegall Lake in Marshville. Deputies say it appeared the alligator had been hit by a car.

There's no word on the alligator's size or how it got there.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.