Alligator found on Hwy 74 near Union County lake - | WBTV Charlotte

Alligator found on Hwy 74 near Union County lake

(File photo | WBTV) (File photo | WBTV)
UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

An alligator was found on Hwy 74 near a Union County lake Monday night.

Deputies say they were called around 11:45 p.m. to reports of a dead alligator on Highway 74 near Stegall Lake in Marshville. Deputies say it appeared the alligator had been hit by a car. 

There's no word on the alligator's size or how it got there.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly