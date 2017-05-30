WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Crime in Charlotte

­“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

We all know that Charlotte is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. While our population is increasing, so are violent crimes.

CMPD reported troubling crime statistics for the first quarter of 2017 with more homicides, robberies and aggravated assaults than the same time frame as last year. This is not as bad as it has ever been in Charlotte, but the 5-year trend is not good.

WBTV knows you may not like seeing so much crime in the news, but we share those difficult stories for a reason: Our communities deserve safer streets. You've told us that when those crimes happen in your neighborhood, you want the latest information and we take that responsibility seriously. You've also helped catch many local criminal suspects by paying attention to that coverage, along with our weekly CrimeStoppers reports. We take pride in that.

While we welcome Charlotte's continued growth, we also need to remember that our police force has their hands full. So, we'll keep doing our part and we encourage you to do yours.

They deserve it.

