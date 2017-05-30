No suspicious devices found following threat at uptown building

A building in uptown Charlotte was evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called around 9:26 a.m. to a threat at a building in the 500 block of N. Tryon Street. "No suspicious devices were found," police say, but the building was evacuated as precaution.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and so far no arrests have been made.

