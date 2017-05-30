City: Threats of violence made over release of SBI report

The City of Salisbury has acknowledged that threats of violence have been made over the upcoming release of the State Bureau of Investigation report into the officer-involved shooting of Ferguson Laurent, Jr., in Salisbury.

Around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers went to a home along the 600-block of E. Lafayette Street in Salisbury to serve a "no-knock" search warrant, which was the result of a three-month-long investigation.

When officers entered the home, they said Laurent fired at least one shot at them and that one officer returned fire. Laurent was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. No officers were hurt in the incident.

An autopsy report shows Laurent was shot in the head, chest, arms, leg and torso. His cause of death is listed as "multiple gunshot wounds."

"The investigation into the matter was turned over to the State Bureau of Investigations the day of the incident and once their investigation is completed and reviewed by the District Attorney, we expect further details to be shared with the SPD for use in the internal administrative investigation," Chief J.P. Stokes with the Salisbury Police Department said recently.

That report is now in the hands of Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook, according to officials with the City of Salisbury. WBTV has asked the District Attorney's Office if it has the report and if there is a timetable for the release of its findings.

Ahead of any such release, Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander sent a letter to "faith leaders" in the community, expressing concern after receiving "information from the community that disruptive actions could take place depending on the outcome."

"These words are truly alarming to us all, "Mayor Alexander wrote.

WBTV has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for the communication involving the threats.

The letter from Mayor Alexander served as an invitation to those leaders to meet on Wednesday at Hood Theological Seminary at 3:00 pm to discuss "how we can work together," and to "unite as one community during these difficult times we are living."

One group, calling itself "Justice in Salisbury," is encouraging faith leaders and others not to attend the meeting, saying that it is an attempt to divide the community.

The group has scheduled its own meeting for Tuesday night at 6:30 at the Mission House Church, 120 Statesville Boulevard. The group has invited city leaders, including City Manager Lane Bailey and Chief of Police Jerry Stokes, saying "join us and share what your concerns are and strategize with us in a manner that is more conducive to public input."

City Public Information Officer Linda McElroy told WBTV that city leaders will not attend the meeting, and said that the Justice in Salisbury group had originally agreed twice to be part of the city's planned meeting, but then decided against it, "which could be interpreted many ways but either way, their focus does not seem to be a better community nor ensure that the City comes out of this unscathed in terms of violent protests."

For its part, the Justice In Salisbury group presented this list of demands to city leaders:

(1) Show up to The People’s Assembly at the specified time provided in this missive;

(2) Release the SBI report related to the officer-involved shooting death of Ferguson Laurent immediately. We are directly calling on District Attorney, Brandy Cook to authorize the release of the SBI report. City of Salisbury representatives have implied it is the District Attorney’s decision to withhold the SBI report from the community;

(3) Provide the community with the official date District Attorney Brandy Cook received the SBI report;

(4) Provide the community with the official date District Attorney Brandy Cook informed City Officials about the findings of the SBI report; including a list of names of the elected officials and City staff to which it was provided;

(5) Suspend the use of no-knock warrants;

(6) Create a job description for the City Manager within the scope and authority provided in N.C.G.S 160A-148 specific to the needs and population of Salisbury. As it stands, City Council is derelict in its duty to manage the City’s top executive by blithely relying on the general description provided in the statute and not providing specific guidance by which to measure the City’s top executive’s performance.

(7) Answer whether or not the Salisbury Chief of Police is on probation; provide the community with detailed information related to the probation. Does the Salisbury Chief of Police meet basic standards and if not why is this Chief authorized to carry out the duties and responsibilities required?

(8) Release a full report of the City of Salisbury’s funding and funding distributions.

In an effort to reconcile the lack of transparency represented by the City of Salisbury, local grassroots leaders request a confirmation in writing by 5:00PM on May 30th, 2017 that these demands will be met within 7-days. Until then, we withdraw our participation in meetings organized by the City of Salisbury or affiliates of the City of Salisbury.

The letter from Mayor Alexander does indicate that following the release of the SBI report, an internal investigation will being at the Salisbury Police Department.

Alexander wrote that "some changes are already being explored with additional training for all officers, increased scrutiny of requests for knock and announce warrants, and purchase of cameras for all police officers, including those on the special response team."

