Man wanted in Kings Mountain convenience store robbery

A man is being sought in a Kings Mountain convenience store robbery.

Police say an armed man went into the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue around 4:09 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money.

The clerk described the robber as a white male around 5'10" with a slender build. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket and a yellow bandana over his face.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the robber reportedly took off.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call them the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.

