Woman charged in incident involving alleged huffing and distressed parrot

A woman has been charged by police in Salisbury with inhaling intoxicating fumes and animal cruelty after an incident on Klumac Road.

Katelyn Shianne Hull, 19, of Tammy's Park Road, was charged on Sunday afternoon.

According to the report, police were called to 1395 Klumac Road after someone reported seeing a woman who appeared to be passed out in the cabin of a U-Haul truck parked at the back of the lot.

When police arrived they found Hull in the cabin of the truck, along with six mostly empty cans of a keyboard cleaning compressed air spray. When officers helped Hull out of the truck, she urinated on herself, according to the report.

Police searched the truck and found a parrot in the rear storage area. The report describes the bird as having a "four foot long tail," and being distressed due to the heat. The bird had pulled out most of its feathers, according to the report.

Rowan Animal Services responded and took the parrot.

Hull was charged and jailed under $2000 bond. Hull is scheduled to be in court on June 15.

