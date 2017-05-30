Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down part of Rozzelles Ferry Rd - | WBTV Charlotte

Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down part of Rozzelles Ferry Rd

(Nick Bunting | WBTV) (Nick Bunting | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An overturned tractor-trailer shut down a road in northwest Charlotte for a time Tuesday morning. 

It happened around 5:16 a.m. on Rozzelles Ferry Road at N Hoskins Road.

Police say the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. 

