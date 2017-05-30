Kyle Petty featured soloist at Pops At The Post on Saturday

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty will return to Salisbury on Saturday to be the featured soloist at the annual Pops At The Post event.

Petty has performed in Salisbury at least twice; once at an NSSA event in the 1990's, and then this past February with the Salisbury Symphony.

Petty will perform his songs “Hard Times” and “Movie Cowboys.”

Pops At The Post takes place Saturday night at the loading dock behind The Salisbury Post on the corner of W. Innes and Church Streets.

The concert is a free community event thanks to donations of businesses and individuals. The first Pops At The Post took place in 2005.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. Tailgating will begin at 1 p.m., and vendors will be set up along Fisher Street by 4 p.m. Performances by other local music groups will precede the symphony’s performance.

For more information, visit popsatthepost.org.

