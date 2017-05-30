Kyle Petty featured soloist at Pops At The Post on Saturday

It happened around 5:16 a.m. on Rozzelles Ferry Road at N Hoskins Road.More >>
Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty will return to Salisbury on Saturday to be the featured soloist at the annual Pops At The Post event.More >>
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews are improving safety for drivers through a project that is expected to significantly reduce the potential for crashes at the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Morlan Park Road, according to a press release.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called around 6 a.m. to the 200 block of W. 30th Street, where the driver said his vehicle was shot.More >>
The double shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 3200 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road near Oregon Street.More >>
Officers arrived at the scene and found Andrews lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.More >>