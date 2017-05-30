DOT to begin safety project on Jake Alexander Boulevard

N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews are improving safety for drivers through a project that is expected to significantly reduce the potential for crashes at the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Morlan Park Road, according to a press release.



“A five-year crash study from 2010 to 2015 revealed several angled collisions and near-miss encounters at this intersection,” said Division 9 Engineer Pat Ivey. “City officials and citizens have expressed that this project is a top priority in their community, thus it’s a top priority for the department."



Crews will install a median on Jake Alexander Boulevard that will prohibit left turns from Morlan Park Road onto Jake Alexander Boulevard. The median will continue to allow left turns from the main highway onto Morlan Park Road. This change will lower the number of ways a crash can occur at the intersection, which are known as “conflict points.”



“Based on our experience with similar projects that eliminate conflict points, we expect the total number of wrecks in this area to drop by more than half,” Regional Traffic Safety Engineer John Button said.



The work to modify this portion of highway begins 7 a.m. Thursday, June 1, and is expected to be completed by Friday, June 30, at 5 p.m.



“The state Board of Transportation approved $550,000 to pay for this safety enhancement project,” said Division 9 Board member Michael Wells Sr.



NCDOT reminds motorists to use extra caution in the work zone, watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

