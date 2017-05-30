Uber driver's car hit by bullets in northeast Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC

An Uber driver says he was headed to work Tuesday morning when he got caught in the crossfire of gunshots in northeast Charlotte. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called around 6 a.m. to the 200 block of W. 30th Street, where the driver said his vehicle was shot four times. 

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. 

