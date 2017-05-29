Veterans honor fallen brothers at Indian Trail VFW on Memorial Day

Trumpets pierced the air as Veterans saluted their fallen brothers at the VFW post in Indian Trail on Monday. Taps is the 24-note song that stops heroes in their tracks, especially on Memorial Day.

"It's the day we remember our buddies who's names are on that wall," said Donald Blankenberg, a Marine Corp Veteran.

For many of the Veterans, the day brings back particular memories.

"I always remember Joe Peters, who was our soldier who was lost in Afghanistan," Army Reserve Veteran Cullen Wright said.

To the men and women who have served our country, Memorial Day is hardly a happy celebration.

"It's not about a sale, it's not about a bbq," Blankenberg said. "It's not about hot dogs and hamburgers or going to the pool."

Their experiences give this day a different meaning.

"I can still see Smitty's face," WWII Veteran Jame Crump said. "It's just things that you don't forget."

Crump stormed the beaches of Normandy. He came home from World War II, but his brother did not.

"My aunt and uncle sent me a letter while I was in Luxenburg and told me my brother had been killed in Italy," Crump said.

The ceremony concluded with a group of Veterans dismantling a flag too worn and tattered to continue its flight.

Veterans read passages as the flag was cut piece by piece... honoring the flag and their friends who died protecting it. To them, it's what Memorial Day is all about.

"It's so easy to get caught up in how good we have it that you really have to take a minute and pause and say why we have it."

