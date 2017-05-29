Person killed in north Charlotte shooting identified

A person killed in a shooting in north Charlotte Monday has been identified by police as 18-year-old Daveon Antonio Andrews. A second person was injured in the shooting, which happened around 10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road near Lakewood Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Andrews lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers found the second person a block away, at the Fast Stop convenience store, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Medic took him to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with minor injuries.

"The initial investigation has revealed that both victims were shot at the same time and location," police say.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if the shooters and victims knew each other.

Just after 11 p.m. while WBTV was on scene, more gunshots rang out.

Officers spent more than an hour with their guns out and drawn. CMPD's helicopter was circling above with the spotlight searching the area.

"While officers were at the crime scene, an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple shots from a nearby location. No one was injured. It is not known if this suspect was shooting at someone in particular or if it was related to the homicide," CMPD says.

It's unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

