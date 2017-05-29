One dead, one injured in north Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

One dead, one injured in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Monday.

The double shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 3200 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road near Lakewood Avenue. Medic said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was rushed to the hospital.

Police are calling the investigation a homicide.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

Rozzelles Ferry Rd was shut down at the scene while detectives investigated.

No names have been released. 

