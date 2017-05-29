One dead, one injured in north Charlotte shooting

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Monday.

The double shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 3200 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road near Lakewood Avenue. Medic said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was rushed to the hospital.

Police are calling the investigation a homicide.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 3200 block of Rozzelles Ferry Rd. One person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 30, 2017

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

Rozzelles Ferry Rd was shut down at the scene while detectives investigated.

No names have been released.

