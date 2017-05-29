Teen shot during reported argument at apartment complex in Salisbury

A teenager was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Rowan County Monday evening.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Laurel Point Apartments in Salisbury. Officers responded to the scene and talked to several witnesses who said there was a group of people in front of one of the buildings when an argument started and shots were fired.

Minutes later, police got word that an 18-year-old male had been taken to Novant Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment.

There is no word on the victim's current condition.

Police have not said if anyone was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

