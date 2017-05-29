5-year-old drowns while swimming at Statesville apartment comple - | WBTV Charlotte

5-year-old drowns while swimming at Statesville apartment complex

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A 5-year-old child drowned in a pool at an apartment complex in Stateville Monday, according to officials.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at the Signal Hill Apartments on Signal Hill Drive. Officials said the child drowned while swimming in a pool at the complex.

The child's name has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly