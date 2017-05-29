Cleveland Co deputy fired after allegedly pointing gun at neighbor

A deputy was fired from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Saturday after he allegedly pointed a gun at one of his neighbors.

According to Sheriff Alan Norman, Mark Davis was off-duty when an ongoing dispute with the neighbor led to the incident. Norman said alcohol contributed to the assault.

Davis had been with the Sheriff's Office for 25 years.

He is charged with assault by pointing a gun and simple assault.

