Wildlife officers urging safety on lakes this Memorial Day

If you go to one of the lakes in the area for Memorial Day, chances are you will be surrounded by boaters. That's why officers are asking you to be extra careful.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Memorial Day is one of the busiest days of the year for lakes.

Cody Walker is an officer with the department, and he said accidents are more likely to happen on days like this.

"A lot of boating activity on these hot weekends, and like today, Memorial Day, here in about an hour or so it's going to be really busy. If you're not paying attention, not aware of your surroundings, it's very easy for an accident to occur," Walker said.

Last year, there were 147 total accidents out on lakes throughout the state - 22 of those accidents were deadly, killing 23 people.

This year, there has already been a deadly crash on Lake Norman. James Foster, 41, went missing after the boat he was on was involved in a crash with another boat on the night of May 15. Officials have not released a cause of the crash.

Walker told WBTV almost all of the deadly accidents and drownings he has been called to were avoidable.

He said one of the most important things Wildlife officials are stressing is to wear a life jacket.

"If you fall in without a life jacket, there's a possibility you may drown if nobody can get to you quick enough," Walker said.

According to state boating laws, there need to be enough life jackets for each person on board the boat, but all children younger than 13-years-old need to wear one at all times.

Boaters said they're not taking any chances, especially with so many people out on the water.

"Somebody hits your boat, somebody falls overboard, you can only swim so long before you get tired," said David Sorrow.

Walker also said drinking and driving your boat can cause problems. You are allowed to drink while on a boat, but you cannot be impaired while driving it.

"People don't think, they think they can operate a boat, but when they do, they lose concentration, and you're more likely to have an accident," Walker said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.