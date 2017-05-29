BLOG: Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for Mecklenburg, surrounding counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been posted until 9 p.m. this evening for Charlotte-Mecklenburg and surrounding counties including all of our South Carolina upstate counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for Severe Weather. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means severe thunderstorms are either in progress or are imminent. That’s when you need to take immediate action.

The definition of a Severe Thunderstorm includes winds in excess of 60 mph and/or one-inch diameter (quarter-size) hail. Even general thunderstorms present life-threatening conditions anytime there is lightning.

Make sure you stay inside - always - until the storm passes.

At this point, late afternoon thunderstorms will continue to develop in the foothills and drift eastward into the North Carolina Piedmont. The second, and higher threat of severe storms may arrive from South Carolina around mid-evening. The highest threat of severe weather exists in Georgia and South Carolina, but some storms may survive into our NC counties by mid-evening, so stay alert.

