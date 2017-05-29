Arlington National Cemetery Committee to hear concerns of Vietnam veterans

Arlington National Cemetery is our nation's grandest stage for those who have sacrificed. It is a well-respected place of reverence, and on this Memorial Day, one local veteran is continuing his quest to make sure members of a special unit will be remembered there.

Cecil Carver was a member of the top secret Army Security Agency known as the ASA.

"I don't know how you can not allow us into Arlington National Cemetery," Carver said. "I say that with all due respect to anybody that's interred there."

During the Vietnam War, and over the last few months, he and his colleagues have shared their quest to get a memorial placed in Virginia that honors their outfit.

"You go back to the generals and field commanders in Vietnam - they say without our intelligence, the were blind over there without that. That's not my words, it's theirs," Carver said.

Last year, Congressman Robert Pittenger fired off a letter to the Secretary of the Army supporting the project that would honor the unit disbanded by the government back in 1976.

"They had the ultimate security clearance and, as such, they worked quietly behind the scenes," Pittenger wrote.

During the Vietnam War, Cecil Carver was just 19 years old. Today he's 71. His mission overseas carried out the task of keeping others safe before they landed in harm's way.

"The first thing they want to know is the intelligence, and that's when we were summoned to Vietnam, and that's when we were summoned into other issues," Carver said.

Carver and his colleagues will meet with a special committee at Arlington. That conversation will determine if the project moves forward.

Eighty members of the ASA are buried at Arlington.

