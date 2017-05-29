Search underway for missing kayaker on Yadkin River - | WBTV Charlotte

BREAKING

Search underway for missing kayaker on Yadkin River

(Source: David Beaver) (Source: David Beaver)
YADKIN RIVER, NC (WBTV) -

A search is underway for a missing kayaker on the Yadkin River.

The search got underway Monday morning near the dam in the Rowan and Davidson County area. 

No names have been released. 

Multiple officials could be seen at the staging area near the water. 

Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly