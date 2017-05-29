Search underway for missing kayaker on Yadkin River

The search got underway Monday morning near the dam in the Rowan and Davidson County area.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the shooting happened at the Travelers Inn in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, near Sugar Creek Road.More >>
Decades passed, but his kin never forgot – least of all his sister, Elsie, who quietly prodded her only son, another military man, to shake the Army bureaucracy for answers.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver struck a guardrail on I-485 outer just before Exit 59.More >>
Police say someone drove an SUV into Beltway Gun and Pawn on E Independence Boulevard early Monday morning.More >>
