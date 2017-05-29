Search suspended for possible missing kayaker on Yadkin River

A search is that was underway for a missing kayaker on the Yadkin River Monday has been suspended for the day.

The search got underway Monday morning near the dam in the Rowan and Davidson County area. Law enforcement officials say they are not sure there is a missing person, but were searching because of an abandoned kayak.

Search underway for missing kayaker, Yadkin River near dam, Rowan/Davidson Co. pic.twitter.com/aSJEpAwUgQ — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) May 29, 2017

Multiple officials could be seen at the staging area near the water.

Just before 4 p.m., officials said the search was being suspended for the day.

