Man killed, teen injured in northeast Charlotte motel shooting

One man is dead and a teen is injured following a shooting at a northeast Charlotte motel Monday morning, police say, sparking a homicide investigation.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Travelers Inn in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, near Sugar Creek Road.

CMPD detectives are investigating a homicide in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive. 1 male victim was pronounced deceased on scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 29, 2017

CMPD says when they arrived, they found a man dead and a 16-year-old male with minor injuries from an assault.

The identity of the man killed will be released after officials notify his family of his death.

There's no word on a possible motive.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-732-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

