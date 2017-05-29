Man killed, teen injured in northeast Charlotte motel shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

One man is dead and a teen is injured following a shooting at a northeast Charlotte motel Monday morning, police say, sparking a homicide investigation. 

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Travelers Inn in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, near Sugar Creek Road. 

CMPD says when they arrived, they found a man dead and a 16-year-old male with minor injuries from an assault. 

The identity of the man killed will be released after officials notify his family of his death. 

There's no word on a possible motive. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-732-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

