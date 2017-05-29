Man killed in northeast motel shooting identified

One man killed in a shooting at a northeast Charlotte motel Monday morning has been identified by police as 23-year-old Bobby Edward Wesley, Jr.

A teen was also injured in the shooting, which happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Travelers Inn in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive, near Sugar Creek Road.

CMPD detectives are investigating a homicide in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive. 1 male victim was pronounced deceased on scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 29, 2017

CMPD says when they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Wesley, dead, and a 16-year-old male with minor injuries from an assault.

There's no word on a possible motive. Wesley's family has been notified of his death, police say.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-732-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.