Driver seriously injured in Ballantyne-area crash

Driver seriously injured in Ballantyne-area crash

CHARLOTTE, NC

A driver was seriously injured in a Ballantyne-area crash early Monday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver struck a guardrail on I-485 outer just before Exit 59.

The driver went to the hospital with serious injuries. 

A motorcycle on the back of the truck flew out of the pickup truck. 

Highway Patrol is investigation the crash. 

No other vehicles were involved. 

