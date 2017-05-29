Driver seriously injured in Ballantyne-area crash

A driver was seriously injured in a Ballantyne-area crash early Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver struck a guardrail on I-485 outer just before Exit 59.

The driver went to the hospital with serious injuries.

A motorcycle on the back of the truck flew out of the pickup truck.

Highway Patrol is investigation the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

