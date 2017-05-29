Two being sought after SUV crashes into Matthews pawn shop - | WBTV Charlotte

Two being sought after SUV crashes into Matthews pawn shop

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) -

Two people are wanted in a Matthews pawn shop break-in that happened early Monday morning.

Officials say someone drove an SUV into Beltway Gun and Pawn on E Independence Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. The store employee says it appears at least one person ran into the pawn shop and then ran off. 

It's unclear whether anything was taken. 

