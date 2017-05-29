Driver plows into pawn shop, Coca Cola 600 winner crowned

Good morning! Kristen Miranda here with you on this Memorial Day holiday...Christine is off...so is Al...but John and Chris and I are here to help you get the day started.

There's quite a bit to talk about....

Our Micah Smith is in Matthews this morning where a driver plowed into a pawn shop overnight. Now police are looking for that driver. Micah has a live report.

If you couldn't quite stay awake for the end of the Coca Cola 600 we will show you the moment Austin Dillon got his first NASCAR Cup victory.

The search continues for a missing teen in Burke County and we will tell you what authorities are asking you to look out for.

Another arrest in the Manchester attack...another missile launch by North Korea...and a possible expansion to an airline ban.

And, of course, it is the Memorial Day holiday so we're going to tell you about all of the ways the men and women who gave their lives for this country are being honored.

I do hope you get to sleep in but if you are up early, I REALLY hope you'll pop on WBTV News This Morning.

-km