Officials: Black bear sightings reported around Union County

UNION COUNTY, NC

Several Union County residents have reported seeing a black bear around the county Saturday and Sunday, police said. 

The Waxhaw Police Department first reported about a bear sighting just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cureton area.

On Sunday afternoon, the Waxhaw Police Department tweeted that their most recent sighting of the bear was near Highway 84 and Airport Road in Monroe. 

Officers told WBTV they've also had reports of bear sightings near Wesley Chapel. Union County Emergency Communications said they've received several 9-1-1 calls from residents spotting the bear. 

Stacy Watkins said that the same reported bear knocked over his garbage can and dragged a trash bag "like a sack lunch" overnight. 

Officers are asking the public to stay away from the bear and to report the sighting to police. 

