Baseball Champions for the First-Time Ever! Wildcats Knock off VCU in A-10 Finals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After forcing an if necessary game earlier in the day, Davidson knocked off top-seeded VCU, 11-4, in the finals of the 2017 Atlantic 10 Baseball Tournament Saturday night at Billikens Sports Complex, to claim its first-ever championship in the program's 115-year existence.



Making their second straight championship game appearance as the sixth seed, baseball becomes the school's first team to capture an A-10 tournament title since joining the league in July of 2014, after 74 years in the Southern Conference.



In addition, the Wildcats' will make their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance next week. The selection show will be televised live Monday, May 29 on ESPN2.



After the Rams scored three times in the top of the fourth to grab the early advantage, Davidson responded with 10 unanswered, highlighted by Tournament Co-MVP Alec Acosta's record fifth home run of the postseason.



With just one career home run coming in, Acosta finished the six games with 13 hits, 5 HR, 10 runs and 11 RBI.



He shared MVP honors with starting pitcher Durin O'Linger, who made three appearances (two in relief), picked up two wins and fanned 11.



They were joined on the A-10 All-Tournament Team by Eric Jones and Josh Hudson.

Press Released provided by Davidson Athletics