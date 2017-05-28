Missing Morganton teens found safe in McDowell County

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said Monday that two teens reported missing over the weekend have been found.

Family members told deputies that 15-year-old Dakota Aaron Coleman left his home between 11:30 p.m. Friday night and 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials say Coleman was with 16-year-old Paige Alyssa Bowery.

The sheriff's office reported both teens as runaways.

Deputies said Monday that both Coleman and Bowery were found safe in McDowell County and being returned to their parents.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.