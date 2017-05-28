Deputies: Search underway for missing Morganton teen - | WBTV Charlotte

Deputies: Search underway for missing Morganton teen

Coleman (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Coleman (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Coleman (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Coleman (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) -

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen from Burke County Sunday. 

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, family members said that 15-year-old Dakota Aaron Coleman had left his home on Crawley Dale Street in Morganton between 11:30 p.m. Friday night and 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 

The sheriff's office reported Coleman as a runaway. 

Deputies said Coleman was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black and white converse shoes. 

Coleman is describe to be 5-foot-10, 175 pounds and has brown hair with brown hair. 

If you have any information regarding Coleman's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly