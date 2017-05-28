Deputies: Search underway for missing Morganton teen

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen from Burke County Sunday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, family members said that 15-year-old Dakota Aaron Coleman had left his home on Crawley Dale Street in Morganton between 11:30 p.m. Friday night and 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office reported Coleman as a runaway.

Deputies said Coleman was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black and white converse shoes.

Coleman is describe to be 5-foot-10, 175 pounds and has brown hair with brown hair.

If you have any information regarding Coleman's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500.

