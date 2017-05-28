History made for Kannapolis based Haas F1 team in Monaco

In only its second outing in the famed Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, the Kannapolis based Haas Formula One race team had both cars to earn points by finishing in the top 10.

Romain Grosjean managed a 8th place finish, while teammate Kevin Magnussen finished 10th.

"It’s the first time we’ve had two cars in the top-10, so that’s really good, especially in Monaco," Grosjean said.

"The bad luck continued for me today with the puncture," Magnussen tweeted post-race, "but still very happy and proud of the team for the double points finish!"

The Haas team is based on the same campus in Kannapolis as the Stewart-Haas NASCAR team. This is the second year for the team in Formula One competition, and the team is the first American led F1 effort in more than thirty years.

The race was won by Sebastian Vettel, giving Ferrari its first checkered flag since Michael Schumacher won in 2001.

Raikkonen finished second for a Ferrari one-two at the podium -- the 82nd time that has happened in the history of Scuderia Ferrari. Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing finished third to round out the podium. As for Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas finished fourth while Lewis Hamilton, who started the race in 13th, finished seventh.

The Haas team is now in eighth place overall in the Constructor Standings with a total of 14 points.

CBS Sports contributed to this story.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.